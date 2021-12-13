Kaufland Launches Beeraclez Craft Beer Range

Kaufland has launched a new craft beer range, Beeraclez, that draws inspiration from classic fairytales such as Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, and Snow White.

The range is now available in approximately 480 Kaufland outlets in Germany.

Fairytale Product

Each craft beer SKU is dedicated to a well-known fairy tale character that adorns the can in funky comic style.

A QR code can be scanned to read the stories, which have been humorously rewritten for the craft beer range.

Ferdinand Rau, responsible for beer purchasing at Kaufland, said, "The combination of unusual craft beers with funny fairy tales makes Beeraclez unique. Our customers already know fairy tales from their childhood. 'Beeraclez' reinterprets the familiar stories and tells them with a wink.

"This not only makes people smile when they have a beer after work, but also provides a topic of conversation for socialising with friends."

Craft Beer

Currently, the new craft beer range is available in the Session IPA, Imperial IPA, and Imperial Red variants.

The cans are characterised in particular by their unique design with detailed cartoon characters and lively colours.

In addition to reading the revamped fairy tales, the QR code also allows customers access to information about the beer.

From mid-January, the fairytale craft beer will be available in all Kaufland branches nationwide, the retailer added.

Kaufland recently announced that it has achieved 20% reduction in plastic use in Germany in the first three years since Schwarz Group implemented the REset Plastic strategy in 2018.

