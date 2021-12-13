Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Kaufland Launches Beeraclez Craft Beer Range

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kaufland has launched a new craft beer range, Beeraclez, that draws inspiration from classic fairytales such as Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, and Snow White.

The range is now available in approximately 480 Kaufland outlets in Germany.

Fairytale Product

Each craft beer SKU is dedicated to a well-known fairy tale character that adorns the can in funky comic style.

A QR code can be scanned to read the stories, which have been humorously rewritten for the craft beer range.

Ferdinand Rau, responsible for beer purchasing at Kaufland, said, "The combination of unusual craft beers with funny fairy tales makes Beeraclez unique. Our customers already know fairy tales from their childhood. 'Beeraclez' reinterprets the familiar stories and tells them with a wink.

"This not only makes people smile when they have a beer after work, but also provides a topic of conversation for socialising with friends."

Craft Beer

Currently, the new craft beer range is available in the Session IPA, Imperial IPA, and Imperial Red variants.

The cans are characterised in particular by their unique design with detailed cartoon characters and lively colours.

In addition to reading the revamped fairy tales, the QR code also allows customers access to information about the beer.

From mid-January, the fairytale craft beer will be available in all Kaufland branches nationwide, the retailer added.

Kaufland recently announced that it has achieved 20% reduction in plastic use in Germany in the first three years since Schwarz Group implemented the REset Plastic strategy in 2018.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Average Price Of Christmas Dinner Up 4.3% In Ireland: Kantar
2
Retail

'2G' Regulations For German Retailers Are Harming Trade, Says HDE
3
A-Brands

Pepsi Unveils Its First-Ever Brand NFT
4
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz To Combine US And Canada Businesses
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com