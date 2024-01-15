Krombacher Group Reports 'Stable' Performance In A Difficult Market Environment

German drinks firm Krombacher Group saw stable performance in full-year 2023 with a marginal 0.1% decline in output to 7.6 million hectolitres (hl).

The Krombacher umbrella brand performed significantly better than the industry average, with production declining slightly by 0.3% to 5.7 million hl, the company noted.

The non-alcoholic Schweppes brand grew by 1% to 1.6 million hl.

The share of non-alcoholic drinks within the Krombacher Group is around 40%, the company noted.

Ralph Zimmerer, marketing managing director stated, "In 2023, high inflation made people think very carefully about which products and brands they want to spend their money on.

"We are therefore particularly pleased that we were also able to gain significant market share with our brands last year."

Krombacher

In 2023, the market share of Krombacher Pils reached a record high of over 11%.

The company also witnessed growth in the catering industry, events and exports.

Elsewhere, Krombacher NaturRadler, launched in 2022, saw significant growth in sales in 2023.

This year, the company plans to launch its the alcohol-free variant, Krombacher NaturRadler o.0%.

In the mixed beer drinks category, the brewer plans to launch the Krombacher AlmRadler, created in collaboration with Austrian brand Almdudler.

Schweppes

The Schweppes, Orangina and Dr Pepper brands, marketed by the Krombacher Group in Germany and Austria, saw a combined increase of 1% to 1.6 million hectolitres.

Schweppes products retained its spot as one of the market leaders in the bitter drinks segment, the company added.

Orangina bucked the general trend to witness growth in demand 2023 despite difficult market conditions.

Dr Pepper continued to grow in the German market with the launch of special flavours and promotions, such as the individual limited editions for Halloween.

Outlook 2024

In 2024, Krombacher aims to 'recharge its brands' in a new and contemporary way to a ensure a more consistent experience for consumers across all channels.

It seeks to focus on 'consumer-centric innovations' for future growth and plans to drive forward its variety of flavours.

"With our strong brand portfolio in both the beer and non-alcoholic beverage segments, we are ideally positioned for the future. This was also demonstrated by the past year, which was very challenging overall," Zimmerer added.