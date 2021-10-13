ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

LVMH Sees 20% Sales Growth In Third Quarter

Published on Oct 13 2021 7:55 AM in Drinks tagged: champagne / Moët &amp; Chandon / LVMH Group

LVMH Sees 20% Sales Growth In Third Quarter

Sales at French luxury giant LVMH grew by 20% in the third quarter, fuelled by an appetite for high-end fashion from consumers eager to splash out following months of pandemic lockdowns.

LVMH, which sells a range of luxury products spanning Moët & Chandon champagne and Bulgari timepieces, said like-for-like sales, stripping out the effect of foreign exchange fluctuations, rose to €15.51 billion ($17.90 billion) in the three months to September 2021.

Growth was roughly in line with an analyst consensus forecast for a 21% rise cited by Barclays, after a stellar second quarter which saw revenues surge by 84%.

Wine And Spirits

The company’s wine and spirits division recorded organic revenue growth of 30%, to €1.5 billion, in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, and 10% compared to 2019.

Champagne volumes were up 7% compared to the first nine months of 2019, with particularly strong growth in the United States and Europe, which notably benefited over the summer from the reopening of restaurants and the gradual recovery of tourism.

Hennessy cognac reported a 4% increase in volumes compared to 2019 while being limited by supply constraints.

The category experienced a strong rebound in China and the United States.

Advertisement

The third quarter marked the integration for the first time of the prestigious Champagne Maison Armand de Brignac, in which LVMH has taken a 50% stake.

Outlook

LVMH is confident that it will retain its current growth rate and is counting on the dynamic nature of its brands and the talent of its teams to consolidate its global leadership position in luxury goods in 2021.

Surging sales at Louis Vuitton and Dior powered a strong rebound at French luxury group LVMH in the first part of 2021, as thriving demand in Asia and the United States offset the drag from new coronavirus lockdowns in much of Europe.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Champagne Sales Set To Reach Four-Year High This Year

Champagne Sales Set To Reach Four-Year High This Year
France Raises Wine Output Forecast For 2021

France Raises Wine Output Forecast For 2021
Top EU Court Gives Broad Protection To Term 'Champagne'

Top EU Court Gives Broad Protection To Term 'Champagne'
Talks With Russia 'Best Way' To Resolve Champagne Dispute: Minister

Talks With Russia 'Best Way' To Resolve Champagne Dispute: Minister
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Drinks

British Gin Makers Call For Freeze On Spirits Duty Wed, 13 Oct 2021

British Gin Makers Call For Freeze On Spirits Duty
Champagne Sales Set To Reach Four-Year High This Year Fri, 8 Oct 2021

Champagne Sales Set To Reach Four-Year High This Year
Constellation Brands Updates Guidance After Strong Growth In Beer Business Fri, 8 Oct 2021

Constellation Brands Updates Guidance After Strong Growth In Beer Business
France Raises Wine Output Forecast For 2021 Thu, 7 Oct 2021

France Raises Wine Output Forecast For 2021
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN