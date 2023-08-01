52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Molson Coors Raises Annual Forecast On Strong Demand For Premium Beers

By Reuters
Share this article

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, boosted by strong demand for its core brands Miller Lite and Coors Light.

For the Americas segment, Molson Coors' net sales rose 10.7% in the second quarter as it shipped more premium beers.

'The increase in US volume was impacted by a shift in consumer purchasing behaviour largely within the premium segment,' the company said.

The brewer joins rivals Anheuser-Busch InBevBrown-Forman and Constellation Brands that have recently posted upbeat results, supported by higher pricing and steady demand for alcoholic beverages.

Gavin Hattersley, president and chief executive officer stated, "Our second quarter results represent tremendous growth across our global business, as well as our portfolio. [...] These results are a measure of the past three years and a long-term strategy that has made our brands, our supply chain and our breweries demonstrably stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Collectively, the investments we have made over the past three years have made us more nimble, more prepared and singularly focused on strengthening our business, attracting consumers, meeting demand and sustaining our results."

'Market Share Shift'

A conservative backlash in the US against AB InBev's Bud Light over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has weighed on the brand's sales, causing the beer to lose its top spot in the domestic market since May.

"We believe the market share shift away from Bud Light and towards Miller Lite and Coors Light will be sticky and likely very profitable," Roth analyst Bill Kirk said.

Molson Coors now expects full-year 2023 sales to grow in high single-digit percentage, on a constant currency basis. The company had previously forecast a low single-digit percentage rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annual underlying income before income taxes is expected to increase between 23% and 26%, on a constant-currency basis, compared with a low single-digit percentage increase forecast earlier.

However, Molson Coors posted second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion (€3 billion), missing estimates of $3.29 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The Chicago-based company's shares were down 3.1% at $67.60 in premarket trading.

Article by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Spain's Cava Makers Seek Creative Fixes As Drought Threatens Grape Harvests
2
Drinks

Diageo Full-Year Organic Net Sales Beat Expectations
3
Drinks

Heineken Cuts 2023 Forecast As First-Half Earnings Decline
4
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Announces Management Changes In Germany
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com