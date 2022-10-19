Pernod Ricard Acquires Majority Stake In Código 1530 Tequila

French spirit group Pernod Ricard has announced the acquisition of a majority shareholding in the ultra-premium range of Código 1530 tequilas.

Código was founded in 2016 by Ron Snyder, Federico Vaughan and George Strait and produced in Jalisco (Mexico), following the inherited recipe of Los Códigos (the codes).

The brand offers a range of tequila (Blanco, Rosa and Reposado) and mezcal products (Añejo, Barrel Strength Añejo and Origen Extra Añejo).

According to Código, this collaboration will propel its global reach – currently available within 50 of the United States and in 30 markets, thanks to Pernod Ricard’s experience in ultra-premium and prestige brand distribution.

“We are thrilled to join forces with such a savvy international powerhouse like Pernod Ricard,” said co-founder Ron Snyder.

“To gain the backing of Pernod Ricard is a powerful alliance, and a logical progression that will benefit consumers with an expanded reach through our collaborative growth.”

Tequila Portfolio

On the other hand, Pernod Ricard has claimed that it seeks to expand and diversify its tequila portfolio, which already contains Olmeca Altos and Avión and will soon include Código Mezcal Artesanal and Código Mezcal Ancestral.

Moreover, it aims to strengthen its agave division, after the acquisition of a minority stake in the ultra-premium Nocheluna sotol brand.

“Código’s range of exquisite tequilas reinforces our offer of ultra-premium-plus agave products in the US, where the category is enjoying a very strong momentum,” added Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard.

