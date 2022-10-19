Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Acquires Majority Stake In Código 1530 Tequila

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

French spirit group Pernod Ricard has announced the acquisition of a majority shareholding in the ultra-premium range of Código 1530 tequilas.

Código was founded in 2016 by Ron Snyder, Federico Vaughan and George Strait and produced in Jalisco (Mexico), following the inherited recipe of Los Códigos (the codes).

The brand offers a range of tequila (Blanco, Rosa and Reposado) and mezcal products (Añejo, Barrel Strength Añejo and Origen Extra Añejo).

According to Código, this collaboration will propel its global reach – currently available within 50 of the United States and in 30 markets, thanks to Pernod Ricard’s experience in ultra-premium and prestige brand distribution.

“We are thrilled to join forces with such a savvy international powerhouse like Pernod Ricard,” said co-founder Ron Snyder.

“To gain the backing of Pernod Ricard is a powerful alliance, and a logical progression that will benefit consumers with an expanded reach through our collaborative growth.”

Tequila Portfolio

On the other hand, Pernod Ricard has claimed that it seeks to expand and diversify its tequila portfolio, which already contains Olmeca Altos and Avión and will soon include Código Mezcal Artesanal and Código Mezcal Ancestral.

Moreover, it aims to strengthen its agave division, after the acquisition of a minority stake in the ultra-premium Nocheluna sotol brand.

“Código’s range of exquisite tequilas reinforces our offer of ultra-premium-plus agave products in the US, where the category is enjoying a very strong momentum,” added Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Purcari Acquires Majority Stake In Bulgaria’s Angel’s Estate Winery
2
Drinks

Scotch Whisky Association Urges Government To Reinstate Alcohol Duty Freeze
3
Drinks

Purcari Acquires Majority Stake In Bulgarian Winery
4
Drinks

LVMH's Wines And Spirits Business Posts 23% Revenue Growth In First Nine Months
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com