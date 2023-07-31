52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Announces Management Changes In Germany

By Robert McHugh
French spirits group Pernod Ricard has announced that Thomas Drossé, managing director sales and trade marketing, has decided to leave the company after 15 years at its German unit on 'the best of terms.'

Pernod Ricard will report on the new appointment to the position of managing director sales and trade marketing at a later date, it said in a statement.

Background

Drossé joined Pernod Ricard Germany in 2008 as head of key account management and was promoted to managing director sales and trade marketing in 2012.

Pernod Ricard said Drossé has played a key role in the positioning and distribution of its 'extensive' portfolio.

The spirits giant noted that the company's sales and market shares significantly increased under Drossé's leadership, consolidating the company's position as 'number one' in Germany.

Pernod Ricard added that he also played a key role in the success story of the Lillet brand.

'Créateur De Convivialité'

“As a true 'Créateur de Convivialité', Thomas took on responsibility for key account management and field service in the on- and off-trade area, for e-commerce and trade marketing and built a dedicated and highly motivated team as well as strong customer relationships," said Julien Hemard, managing director Pernod Ricard Germany.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank him for 15 years of passion, conviviality and performance and wish him all the best personally for the future.”

"Change is part of life - full of pride in my team and with great emotions, I am leaving Pernod Ricard Germany after 15 years with a good feeling!" added Drossé.

