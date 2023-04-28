52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Rémy Cointreau Forecasts Stable Sales, Investors Disappointed

By Reuters
Share this article

French spirits group Rémy Cointreau has predicted that sales would remain stable in financial year 2023-2024, reflecting weak US demand in the first half but a recovery in China, disappointing investors who drove its shares down as much as 8%.

The maker of Rémy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor said on Friday group sales would "strongly decline" in the six months ending 30 September due to a sharp decline in the United States and high comparisons.

A recovery would however follow in the second half, driven by a sharp bounce in the United States, starting in the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Rémy Cointreau and its rivals benefited from people drinking more expensive types of alcohol at home.

There have been, however, signs the spirits industry growth is stabilising, notably in the United States, as positive effects from the pandemic fizzle out.

By 07:14 GMT, Rémy Cointreau shares were down 5.3% at €168.3, after falling as much as 8% in early dealings.

'Weaker Than Expected' Outlook

'The outlook for FY 24 is much weaker than expected..the outlook is for "stable" organic sales growth in FY24 compared to consensus 6% growth,' Bernstein analysts said in a note

For the 2022-2023 fiscal year that ended 31 March, Rémy Cointreau confirmed a forecast for strong organic growth in current operating profit as it reported sales growth above expectations. Rémy Cointreau reports its annual profits in June.

It said the profit performance will reflect a sizeable improvement in gross margin despite inflation, increased investment in marketing and communications in the second half and cost control.

Group sales were €1.54 billion ($1.70 billion), marking an organic rise of 10.1%, that slightly beat a company-compiled consensus 9.9% growth, with a marked recovery in business in China since February after the lifting of COVID restrictions.

The cognac division, which makes the bulk of sales and profits, reported sales growth of 7.6%.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Spirits Giant Pernod Faces Challenges In India
2
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Upbeat On Q4 As Consumer Demand Recovers In China
3
Drinks

Carlsberg Narrows 2023 Profit Guidance After Raising Beer Prices
4
Drinks

Pernod Ricard's Paul-Robert Bouhier Resigns As India MD: Sources
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com