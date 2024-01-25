Stock Spirits Names Nicolas Rampf As Managing Director Of Borco

Stock Spirits Group (SSG) has appointed Nicolas Rampf as the managing director of its subsidiary Borco, a Hamburg-based producer and marketer of international spirits brands.

In the new role, Rampf will be responsible for looking after the German market and also assume responsibility for the Adriatic region, with the managing director of the region reporting to him, the company noted.

An Experienced Professional

Jean-Christophe Coutures, chief executive of Stock Spirits, welcomed him to the company and added, “Nicolas Rampf brings his extensive experience from the spirits industry and beyond and will undoubtedly strengthen our company in the implementation of our strategy.”

Rampf is an experienced professional, having previously served in various senior sales positions at Bacardi.

Commenting on his new role, Rampf added, “I am looking forward to my new role within the Stock Spirits Group. In the coming months, we will be investing more in our existing brands and also launching exciting new products on the market.”

Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group is one of the leading spirits producers in Central Europe with more than 140 years of experience and presence in over 50 countries across the world.

The company seeks to become the leading company for mainstream spirits in Europe, with particular focus on brands, such as Sierra Tequila de México, Żołądkowa, Clan Campbell and Finsbury Gin.

In July 2023, Stock Spirits agreed to acquire Borco, a family-owned business since its inception in 1948.

In June of last year, French spirits group Pernod Ricard entered into an agreement with Stock Spirits regarding the planned sale of Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky.