Drinks

Waitrose Names Bulk Sourcing Manager For Beer, Wine And Spirits

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has announced the appointment of Barry Dick MW as its bulk sourcing manager for beer, wine and spirits.

The role focuses on the management of the global imports and UK packing of wines and spirits for the drinks buying team.

The addition of Dick to the team means that Waitrose now employs four Masters of Wine, which it claims is more than any other retailer.

'A Fantastic Opportunity'

Commenting on his appointment, the head of beers, ciders, wines, spirits and soft drinks at Waitrose, Pierpaolo commented, “We are delighted to welcome Barry [Dick] to our team. This new role is a fantastic opportunity for us to increase our capability to import bulk wines and spirits and package them here in the UK, further building on our sustainability credentials.

“Barry’s extensive experience and knowledge in packaging, importation of wines and spirits as well as his passion for sustainability will make him an invaluable addition to the team.”

An Experienced Professional

Dick is an experienced professional, born and raised in Northern Ireland. He holds degrees in food technology, European food marketing and winemaking.

He is acknowledged as an industry expert in the specialised field of UK packaging, and became a Master of Wine in 2013.

He also completed several vintages in California, the Languedoc and Australia, and worked for a number of retailers and wine brands.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

