Aldi UK, Carrefour España Lead The Way On Social Media In Q2

Aldi UK and Carrefour España were the top-performing grocers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively, in Q2, according to Emplifi. This article first appeared in ESM's September/October edition.

A cheeky campaign from Aldi UK to promote its ‘Cuthbert the Caterpillar’ cake was the best-performing Facebook post for European grocers in the second quarter of 2023, while Carrefour España again led the way on Instagram, according to the latest Social Supermarkets report, in association with Emplifi (www.emplifi.io).

According to Emplifi, the Retail category accounted for 16.3% of total brand interactions on Facebook in the second quarter, behind E-commerce (30.7%), but ahead of Services (7.6%), Fashion (6.1%), Travel (6.1%) and Auto (4.6%). Retail’s share is also higher than it was in the first quarter (13.4%).