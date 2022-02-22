ESM, Emplifi Team Up To Showcase Best Supermarket Performers On Social Media

The latest instalment in Aldi UK's ‘Kevin The Carrot’ series was the best performing supermarket post on Facebook in the fourth quarter of 2021, with 150,354 interactions, a new report from ESM: European Supermarket Magazine in association with Emplifi has found.

In addition, German retailer Penny, which is part of REWE Group, had the best-performing supermarket post on Instagram during the quarter, with its heartwarming Christmas commercial garnering 75,610 interactions.

Social Supermarkets

The findings were revealed in the latest 'Social Supermarkets' report', which featured in the latest edition of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine, and examined the social media performance of top supermarkets and hypermarkets in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, in the final quarter of last year.

According to the data, Aldi UK was the top performing supermarket overall on Facebook in the final quarter of last year (with more than 1.5 million interactions with the 136 posts it published), and the discounter boasts two of the top performing Facebook posts in the period – as well as Kevin The Carrot, a festive ‘peace offering’ aimed at Marks & Spencer also scored highly.

Influencer Impact

The study also found that the level to which supermarkets and hypermarkets are using Instagram influencers to drive engagement is on the increase, with Sainsbury’s using this channel most extensively, gaining 83 mentions from 67 influencers during the fourth quarter of 2021. Other profiles with successful influencer partnerships include Waitrose & Partners, Lidl Deutschland and Co-op.

“Influencers can be powerful advocates for supermarkets, much as they are for fashion and beauty retailers,” commented Zarnaz Arlia, CMO at Emplifi.

“By posting authentic, relevant content they build trust with their communities and that trust becomes influence. Influencers posting about special offers, or reviewing products positively on social media can really drive an impact. The key is finding the right influencer for your brand and nurturing that relationship.”

The full report can be found in ESM Issue 1 2022. [Picture ©tashka2000/123RF.COM]

