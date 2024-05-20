Picnic Technologies’ Fleur Randag On Why Private Label Should Seek To Inspire

In the May/June 2024 edition of ESM, we spoke to several prominent operators across Europe about how they are enhancing their private-label offerings, including Fleur Randag, Head Of Private Label, Picnic Technologies.

What recent trends in private label have you observed in your business, and also the wider market?

Over the last three to four years, we have observed a consistent increase in the market share of private-label products – 15% to 20% in recent years – propelled by inflationary pressures. We see consumers are increasingly opting for private-label products over A-brands, not only driven by the competitive pricing, but also by the significant improvement in the quality of private-label brands.

Private label is no longer confined to basic items – we see a growing demand for premium products, particularly in fresh, such as ready-to-eat meals and deli items.

Picnic’s private-label approach extends beyond simply providing affordable options. We recognise the importance of sustainability and are committed to integrating it into our operations. This means that we prioritise sustainability throughout our supply chain and product development processes. A great illustration of this is our crisp range.

By optimising the air content in the bags, we’ve not only made our supply chain more efficient, but also eliminated the need to transport bulky ‘bags of air’.

Most European countries have seen inflation ease in recent months. Do you think that this will affect private-label purchasing, as brands become more competitive?

At Picnic, we hold our private label to very high quality standards. This commitment is echoed in the loyalty our customers show towards our private-label products, once they’ve tried them. We expect A-brands to remain significantly more expensive, typically ranging from 30% to 40% higher across most categories, while the quality of their products is not necessarily superior.

Customers are becoming increasingly aware of this, and we anticipate they will gravitate towards our private-label brands as they recognise the value they offer.

In what categories has private label performed particularly well for you over the past year, and why?

Over the past four years, we have developed over 2,000 private-label products – each with very distinctive designs – together with our partner, [brand, design and marketing consultancy] BigFish. We see that the uniqueness of our private-label designs has attracted customers from the start.

Well-performing product groups are private label-heavy categories like dairy, where we have a clear tiering structure and show that ‘cheap’ does not have to be ugly, with beautiful designs across the range.

We outperform in our pet range, where we have a uniquely sketched design for every SKU, and we’ve also seen great success in high-quality product groups that have been carefully sourced, such as our coffee beans and cups – which match premium Italian brands on quality – and pastas, which we source directly from Italy.

Lastly, the playful and Instagram-worthy designs in many of the family-focused categories have been true private-label heroes, such as ice creams, spreads, lemonade, sprinkles, and rice crackers.

Private-label products are traditionally split into three tiers: value, standard and premium. Which of these has shown the most growth for you, and why?

Traditionally, the majority of private-label development has been focused on the value tier.

Increasingly, we see a growing demand for premium options, and we are rapidly expanding our better- and best-tier products. This emphasis will be especially notable in our fresh segments, where consumers are willing to invest a bit more for superior quality. We continue to innovate in this segment and will keep developing great value to our customers at a fair price.

What opportunities do you see for retailers to maximise the growth of private label in the years to come?

We believe that the transition from traditional retail to e-commerce has opened up a world of opportunities for private label. Picnic is an app-only service. The big benefit is that we have no competing on shelf, so all our work is liberated from that bunfight, and instead can focus on being the very best experience at home.

We therefore prioritise design tailored for the home, rather than for the shelf.

Being able to highlight important product information in our app, rather than on the front of product, transforms the way we think about packaging. We want to develop a brand that makes people happy, that brings a smile to your face – cheap products do not have to be ugly.