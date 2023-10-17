Albert Heijn Launches Own-Brand, Free-Range White Eggs

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has launched free-range white eggs sourced from poultry farmers it collaborates with as part of its Beter voor Natuur & Boer (Better for Nature and Farmer) programme.

The poultry farmers participating in the Beter voor Natuur & Boer campaign keep hens that lay white eggs.

These hens are more efficient with their feed, which reduces CO2 emission and leads to a smaller impact on the environment.

The initiative will contribute to Albert Heijn's goal of emitting 45% less greenhouse gases by 2030 compared to 2018.

Farmers ensure that fewer chickens live in the sheds, giving them 15% more living space.

In addition, more biodiversity is created on the farmyard by sowing herb-rich runs and planting additional vegetation.

Healthy Earnings Model

The retailer also seeks to build a healthy earnings model for poultry farmers though this collaboration.

Albert Heijn pays extra for investments poultry farmers make for sustainability or improvements in animal welfare, climate and biodiversity.

This is in addition to existing long-term agreements on guaranteed off-take and a fair price.

Poultry farmer, Frank de Ronde of Happy Chicken Farm said, "Thanks to the programme, we have fewer chickens in the house which makes their natural behaviour inside and outside even better.

"We can also give even more attention and care to the animals, which in turn makes our work more enjoyable. Finally, we have fewer worries about the continuity of our business because in the constructive cooperation with Albert Heijn, the earning model was well thought out."

In September, Albert Heijn has launched AH Terra, a new range of own-brand, plant-based products as it seeks to contribute to a more sustainable food system by shifting from animal proteins to plant proteins.