Albert Heijn Launches New Range Of Plant-Based Products

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has launched AH Terra, a new range of own-brand, plant-based products as it seeks to contribute to a more sustainable food system by shifting from animal proteins to plant proteins.

Currently, 44% of protein items sold by Albert Heijn is plant based. It aims to increase this figure to 50% by 2025 and 60% by 2030.

AH Terra will offer around 200 plant-based products, ranging from coffee, hummus and vegetable spreads, plant-based cheese and meat products, plant-based meat substitutes, as well as plant-based mayonnaise, margarine, snacks and plant-based shrimp.

With this new range, Albert Heijn wants to appeal to flexitarians to choose something plant-based more often.

Plant-based food often has lower emissions compared to their meat-based counterparts and requires relatively less land and water for production.

The retailer believes that the production of vegetable proteins can be more easily scaled up to feed the growing world population.

'Protein Transition'

Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn added, "By leading the way in the protein transition and expanding our range with vegetable proteins, we offer our customers the opportunity to make conscious and more sustainable choices. With the introduction of our own brand line AH Terra makes plant-based eating and drinking even easier.

"The products are tasty, affordable and of top quality. A plant-based alternative is available for every meal: breakfast, lunch, dinner or in between. If everyone already eats plant-based one day a week, there can be a huge step to be taken in the protein transition."

The retailer will offer a 10% discount on the entire AH Terra range for AH Premium customers from 2 October.

In addition, more than 25% of the range is a part of Albert Heijn's Price Favourite campaign as the retailer seeks to make plant-based food affordable.