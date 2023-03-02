BERDEA SAT Becomes The Biggest Specialised Courgette Producer In Almería

BERDEA SAT has significantly increased its number of certified farmers in GLOBALG.A.P., GRASP and SPRING, covering 150 hectares of production area, to become the most relevant specialised producer for courgettes in Europe.

Two years ago, the Escobar-Castañeda family – owners of the brands King Courgette and Queen Aubergine – decided to completely transform the business to bring its farmers under a common transformation project, aimed at sustainability and digital transition. Consequently, BERDEA SAT was created, and it saw rapid growth in the number of specialised producers of courgettes and aubergines.

BERDEA’s strategy was focused on creating an attractive company for young farmers willing to make a real impact on the farming sector, to guarantee its environmental sustainability.

On several occasions, BERDEA SAT has been recognised as an example of digital transformation and sustainability in the farming sector.

Most recently, it was recognised by Spanish bank BBVA for organising a national marketing campaign to encourage companies in the primary sector to transform their businesses to adapt to the new farming era.

BERDEA is one of the first companies to use only green-energy supplies in its packaging centres.

Although not many people know BERDEA SAT, its most recognised brands in the market – King Courgette and Queen Aubergine – are well known for their premium quality standards and manual packaging procedures – and this is still a key point for these brands because BERDEA SAT packs both products manually.

According to commercial manager José Luis Escobar, “There is no other way to ensure a fresh product with no scars, bounds, and other minor defects.”

Escobar added, “We are a retail-orientated company, so we always keep the final consumer in mind. Our products have more rotation in the shop and more days of shelf life because we can guarantee that every single piece has been checked by our packagers.”

For more information, connect with José Luis Escobar Jimenez (Spain) at [email protected]; José Luis Escobar Castañeda (England) at [email protected]; Rocio Escobar Castañeda (France) at [email protected]; and Pieter de Jong (the Netherlands) at [email protected].

