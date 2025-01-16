Bonnysa Banana Awarded Flavour Of The Year 2025

Bonnysa has been awarded the Flavour of the Year 2025 distinction for its bananas.

Previously, Bonnysa received the Flavour of the Year (Sabor del Año) seal in the grated tomato category for four consecutive years and two for bananas.

This year, the company saw improved scores in the tasting sessions, where consumers made an outstanding assessment in all aspects.

Bonnysa has once again positioned itself as the consumers' favourite banana with a recognisable brand name and superior quality.

Jorge I Brotóns, Sales Director at Bonnysa, stated, "All the efforts we have made in terms of cultivation, warehouses, quality, and many other departments, have enabled us to offer a product with a distinctive flavour that consumers value above average."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnysa

Bonnysa is one of the leading producers of bananas in the Canary Islands.

In the latest financial year, it implemented significant measures to improve the crop and ensure that the product is available all year round with a stable volume and, therefore, more balanced prices.

The integral banana action plan being implemented by the company is undoubtedly one of the key factors in the flavour obtained.

Brotóns added, "Having achieved this seal and, above all, having increased the score with respect to previous editions confirms to us that the path we have taken is the right one."

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire Bonnysa banana crop is grown in the company's facilities on the island of Tenerife, under highly efficient greenhouses and with state-of-the-art irrigation and humidity systems.

It is supported by the use of tools, such as a desalination plant and controlled irrigation, that favour accessibility to water resources.

The entire farm has a cable guide system, the only one of its kind in Europe, which allows the banana to be transported from the field to the warehouse, minimising the handling of the product.

Bonnysa also has ripening chambers on the mainland to prepare the product at the optimum point.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information visit www.bonnysa.es.

This article was written in partnership with Bonnysa.