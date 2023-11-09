Bonnysa Participates In This Year’s Meninas Madrid Gallery

Once again, Bonnysa is participating in the outdoor art exhibition Meninas Madrid Gallery, which runs from 1 November to 15 December 2023.

The Alicante-based company will bring the diverse flavours of the Mediterranean diet to the streets of Madrid by featuring one of its meninas at Gran Vía 32, the main commercial artery of the capital.

This year, Bonnysa has collaborated with a very special artist, Alejandra Ramos Girela, to execute its idea.

Girela is a student at the Antonio Bonny Foundation School, and her design was chosen from among more than 200 proposals.

The pupils of the school were given the task of transmitting the values of the Mediterranean diet and the consumption of fruit and vegetables to create a design that was distinctive.

Children between the ages of three and 12 participated in the design process. The pupils then directed the evolution of their design and approved the final result.

Bonnysa seeks to promote healthy lifestyle habits and a commitment to the Mediterranean diet.

For the second time, Madrid’s Gran Vía will feature a menina depicting the Spanish countryside and agriculture with a colourful and distinctive outfit, which closes with the slogan ‘cultiva tu naturalidad’ (‘cultivate your naturalness’), to highlight Bonnysa’s presence in everyday life and on tables all over Europe.

For the company, it is essential to make members of the public aware of the importance of choosing fruit and vegetables as the best way to look after themselves, as well as to enjoy and extol the Mediterranean lifestyle.

During the month and a half that the exhibition lasts, marketing activities will be implemented by Bonnysa to promote the consumption of fruit and vegetables, as well as to interact with people who take a photo with the menina and share it on social networks.

This year, the exhibition also features figures such as Cristina Oria, Roca Rey, Tomás Páramo and María G. de Jaime, among others.

The urban art exhibition, which brings these universal figures of Velázquez to the streets of the city, is one of the largest outdoor exhibitions in the world. This year marks its sixth edition.

This article was written in partnership with Bonnysa.