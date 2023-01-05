Bonnysa Wins Flavour Of The Year Distinction For Two Of Its Products

Bonnysa, the Alicante-based fruit and vegetable company, has made a good start to 2023 after obtaining a Flavour of the Year distinction for two of its products at the Sabor del Año Awards.

Firstly, its banana, which it cultivates on the island of Tenerife, achieved one of the highest scores.

Additionally, its fresh grated tomato obtained an award, positioning itself again as a consumer favourite for the fourth consecutive year.

Bonnysa has been growing bananas on its El Fraile farm in Tenerife since 1998. Since then, its cultivation has not stopped growing, increasing to more than 10 million kilos and making it one of the largest independent banana producers from the Canary Islands.

Little by little, the company has specialised its method in farming this crop, using its own techniques by using a unique guide cable system which allows minimal handling from the tree to the warehouse. In addition to the facilities located in the south of the island, the company has ripening rooms on the peninsula.

All this hard work and dedication have enabled the company to achieve a decisive position in the market, with a specific premium line in the wholesale market, which has earned it natural recognition from consumers. The seal achieved will allow this recognition to be taken even further, highlighting it on the shelves.

As the commercial director of Bonnysa, Jorge Ignacio Brotóns, points out, "For us to receive this news confirms that the strategy undertaken by the company years ago has worked, where we wanted to specialise each crop, guaranteeing a distinct flavour that makes our products unique.”

Commenting on the performance of its fresh grated tomato product, Brotóns continued, "Here, there is only tomato as an optimal point – you do not have other ingredients that will allow you to accentuate or deter flavours. With only one exceptional raw material, we have achieved the results that we demand of ourselves and that have always been highly valued by the consumer."

For more information, visit www.bonnysa.es.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.