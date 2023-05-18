Casalasco: A Leading Name In Tomato Production And Processing In Europe

Casalasco offers one of the first fully integrated and tracked supply chains in Italy for the production and processing of industrial fresh tomatoes.

After the recent acquisition of Emiliana Conserve, the group offers a total processing capacity of 850,000 tonnes, with five production plants – located in Parma, Cremona and Piacenza, in the north of Italy – which have 70 lines dedicated to the production of chopped tomatoes, strained tomatoes, pasta sauces, soups, dressings and beverages.

Casalasco has plenty of experience and great flexibility, in terms of formats, packaging and production systems, allowing it to satisfy every need and providing the best solution to every customer.

Currently, Casalasco is one of the largest private-label and co-manufacturers in Europe, and a long-term partner in value creation and business success.

Agronomic Team

With Casalasco, customers are always sure to get the best.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its supply chain for the cultivation and production of tomatoes is the first in Italy to be fully integrated and tracked, which means that Casalasco monitors its tomatoes from the seedling to the bottling, in every step of the supply chain.

Its agronomic team fosters innovative projects and uses state-of-the-art technologies to support its 800 farmers in making tomato cultivation more sustainable and promoting a more accurate use of the natural resources on 12,000 hectares. This is how it can guarantee products of the highest quality and meet sustainability standards.

With its five production sites and 70 packaging lines, Casalasco has established itself as one of Europe’s largest private-label and A-brand manufacturers of sauces, soups, ketchup and broth.

Its industry experience and flexibility, in terms of size, packaging and production systems, allow it to satisfy every need without ever compromising on quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Casalasco has strengthened its long-term partnerships, offering customers excellent products, together with reliability, know-how, and a spirit of innovation.

Casalasco has proven itself to be a long-term partner in value creation and business success.

For more information, visit www.casalasco.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.