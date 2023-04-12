52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Britain's Tesco Cuts Price Of Milk For The First Time Since 2020

By Reuters
Share this article

Britain's biggest supermarket group, Tesco, has cut the price of milk for the first time since May 2020, a possible early sign that a surge in food inflation may abate in the coming months.

In March, grocery inflation rose to a record 17.5%, according to market researcher Kantar, with prices rising fastest for products such as milk, cheese and eggs.

Overall UK inflation for food and non-alcoholic drinks was 18% in February, the highest since 1977, according to official data.

Tesco, which has a 27% share of Britain's grocery market, said on Wednesday it was reducing the price of a four-pint carton of milk from £1.65 ($2.05) to £1.55, two pints from £1.30 to £1.25 and a pint from 95 pence to 90 pence.

'Cost Price Deflation'

"We’ve seen some cost price deflation for milk across the market in recent times, and we want to take this opportunity to pass that reduction on to customers," Tesco UK CEO, Jason Tarry said.

He said the price cut would not affect the price Tesco pays its milk farmers.

Tesco also said it was 'locking in' prices on over 1,000 everyday products until 5 July, including Yorkshire Tea, McCain oven chips, Shredded Wheat, Kenco instant coffee and Aquafresh toothpaste.

Overall UK consumer price inflation ran at 10.4% in February, official data showed, pushed up by higher food and drink prices in pubs and restaurants.

The Bank of England forecasts it will fall sharply during the current quarter, dropping to below 4% by the end of this year.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Egg Prices Up By Close To A Third Across European Union
2
Fresh Produce

EU Fruit And Vegetable Consumption Saw Growth Of 2.19% In 2021: Freshfel Europe
3
Fresh Produce

Theo Müller Closes Partial Acquisition Of FrieslandCampina's German Consumer Business
4
Fresh Produce

Emmi Opens New Facility For Producing Goat's Milk Powder
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com