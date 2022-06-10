Caprabo Allows Customers To Use Own Containers

Spanish retailer Caprabo has launched a new sustainable purchasing initiative by allowing customers to bring their own containers from home to carry purchases.

Shoppers will be able to bring home fresh products from the fishmonger, butcher, and delicatessen sections in their own containers.

Caprabo Sustainable Purchasing Initiative

Caprabo, which already allows purchases in reusable nets in the fruit and vegetable section of most of its supermarkets, will roll out the initiative in the 137 stores that have a fresh produce counter.

The retailer has implemented posters in its supermarkets to inform consumers about making purchases with home brought packaging, as well as around the conditions of cleanliness and suitability of reusable containers.

With this new purchase format, and in accordance with the new Law 7/2022 on waste and contaminated soil for a circular economy, consumers will be responsible for the maintenance and proper sanitation of the containers, which could be rejected if they are obviously dirty or are not suitable.

In this case, the food will be distributed safely in the store's own packaging, which has also been eco-designed to reduce the amount of plastic contained in it.

Cristina Madrilley, from RSC de Caprabo, said, "A simple way to reduce the use of plastics and other materials is to take our own packaging to the store to make the purchase.

"Without a doubt, it is a safe practice that does not alter the quality of food, and a small change in routine that can mean a big step towards the circular economy and sustainability, one of Caprabo's main objectives."

World Environment Day

Caprabo's new sustainable purchasing initiative coincides with the celebration of World Environment Day on 5 June.

The commemoration, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, follows the motto 'One Earth', and highlights the need to live sustainably, in harmony with nature, through substantial changes driven by policies and daily choices.

In accordance with this slogan, the company works to take steps towards responsible consumption.

Aligned with the seven Rs of the ecological consumer, Caprabo aims to ensure that the bags and containers used in its supermarkets are sustainable.

As an example of this, since 2018 the box bags, which are 100% recyclable, have been made with recycled or compostable materials, as an alternative to single-use virgin plastic.

Read More: Caprabo Sets New Goal Of Zero Emissions By 2050

In addition, it is eco designing its own brand packaging to reduce its plastic footprint and ensure that they are also completely recyclable.

Thanks to these actions, the retailer has already managed to avoid the consumption of 423 tonnes of conventional plastic per year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Conor Farrelly.