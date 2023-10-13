Carrefour Polska To Offer Personalised Bouquets At Warsaw Store

Shoppers at the Carrefour store in Westfield Arkadia shopping centre in Warsaw can now avail of the services of a professional florist for personalised bouquets and customised flower arrangements.

Carrefour Polska is offering the service at a stand in its florist section in the store, which also features ready-made bouquets and cut flowers.

Krzysztof Dobczyński, commercial director of fresh food at Carrefour Polska stated, "The introduction of the 'Kwiaciarnia Arkadia' concept is an extension of our cooperation with our existing flower supplier to our shops throughout Poland. The busy shopping centre is an ideal place to implement and test such a project."

The florist will create personalised bouquets or arrange flowers in boxes or vases, based on shoppers' requests.

'Comprehensive Purchases'

"Customers of super- and hypermarkets expect a wide assortment that will allow them to make comprehensive purchases in one place, not only of food, but increasingly of other categories as well. We invite all visitors to Westfiled Arkadia to check out our floral offer and, of course, to take advantage of the professional assistance of a florist," Dobczyński concluded.

The florist section includes a selection of year-round and seasonal flowers sold in bouquets and individually, as well as potted flowers.

In August, the retailer launched a pilot for Bistro Pizza, offering whole or cut pizzas and Italian snacks prepared on site in a stall.

The initiative was part of the retailers endeavour to regularly introduce and test new retail and service concepts and innovations for a better customer experience.