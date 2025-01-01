52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Hypermarkets

Sales Of Italian Organic Products Rise 6% In 2024, Study Finds

More Than 2,000 Jobs At Risk As Auchan France Announces New Social Plan

Retail giant Auchan France plans to axe around 2,389 jobs in France as part of its new social-plan project, according to media reports.

Groupe Casino To Refocus On Convenience Stores, Completes Disposal Of Hypermarkets

Groupe Casino has sold its 51% stake controlling stake in 60 stores to Groupement les Mousquetaires, following agreements announced in May 2023.

