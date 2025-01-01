Hypermarkets
More Than 2,000 Jobs At Risk As Auchan France Announces New Social Plan
Retail giant Auchan France plans to axe around 2,389 jobs in France as part of its new social-plan project, according to media reports.
Groupe Casino To Refocus On Convenience Stores, Completes Disposal Of Hypermarkets
Groupe Casino has sold its 51% stake controlling stake in 60 stores to Groupement les Mousquetaires, following agreements announced in May 2023.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com