52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Carrefour To Promote Traceable Italian Fish Products

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Carrefour To Promote Traceable Italian Fish Products

Carrefour Italia is launching a new project, entitled Pescherecci Italiani (Italian Fishing Boats), in collaboration with the Italian agricultural association, Coldiretti.

This initiative aims to promote Italian fish products by supporting local coastal fishing and offering seasonal, high-quality products to consumers.

Carrefour Italia will work with small Italian fishing businesses to ensure a short and traceable supply chain. The fish will be delivered to Carrefour stores within 24 t0 36 hours of being caught, guaranteeing freshness and quality.

Consumers can even track the entire route of the fishing fleet, ensuring maximum transparency.

Traceable Fish Products

The traceability of the finished product will be further enhanced by the inclusion of labeling that indicates the specific geographical sub-area in which the fish was caught.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrefour has also pledged to educate consumers about the seasonality of fish and raise awareness about which fish are in season, ensuring the highest quality and affordable prices for its customers.

Promoting Seasonality

Commenting on the initiative, Bruno Moro, commercial director of Carrefour Italia, said, "This project allows us to meet the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food while promoting seasonal products and supporting small local businesses in the Italian fishing industry."

The Pescherecci Italiani project is in line with the retailer’s Food Transition Pact, aimed at consolidating a value chain that brings concrete benefits both to consumers and suppliers.

Elsewhere, Carrefour Italia exported Italian products worth €1.15 billion in 2023, up 44% from €800 million three years ago, according to CEO Christophe Rabatel.

Speaking during the 'Carrefour for Made in Italy' event in Assago (Milan), Rabatel attributed this growth to the retailer's collaboration with Italian agricultural suppliers and Coldiretti.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

DMK Group Appoints Andreas Unruhe As COO Of Ice Cream Unit
DMK Group Appoints Andreas Unruhe As COO Of Ice Cream Unit
2
Fresh Produce

Greenyard Reports 'Record-High' Annual Results As Sales Exceed €5bn
Greenyard Reports 'Record-High' Annual Results As Sales Exceed &euro;5bn
3
Fresh Produce

Brazil To See Worst Orange Harvest In 36 Years, Research Group Says
Brazil To See Worst Orange Harvest In 36 Years, Research Group Says
4
Fresh Produce

Russia Plans Big Dairy Export Push In North Africa, Middle East, Asia
Russia Plans Big Dairy Export Push In North Africa, Middle East, Asia
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com