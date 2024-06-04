Carrefour To Promote Traceable Italian Fish Products

Carrefour Italia is launching a new project, entitled Pescherecci Italiani (Italian Fishing Boats), in collaboration with the Italian agricultural association, Coldiretti.

This initiative aims to promote Italian fish products by supporting local coastal fishing and offering seasonal, high-quality products to consumers.

Carrefour Italia will work with small Italian fishing businesses to ensure a short and traceable supply chain. The fish will be delivered to Carrefour stores within 24 t0 36 hours of being caught, guaranteeing freshness and quality.

Consumers can even track the entire route of the fishing fleet, ensuring maximum transparency.

Traceable Fish Products

The traceability of the finished product will be further enhanced by the inclusion of labeling that indicates the specific geographical sub-area in which the fish was caught.

Carrefour has also pledged to educate consumers about the seasonality of fish and raise awareness about which fish are in season, ensuring the highest quality and affordable prices for its customers.

Promoting Seasonality

Commenting on the initiative, Bruno Moro, commercial director of Carrefour Italia, said, "This project allows us to meet the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food while promoting seasonal products and supporting small local businesses in the Italian fishing industry."

The Pescherecci Italiani project is in line with the retailer’s Food Transition Pact, aimed at consolidating a value chain that brings concrete benefits both to consumers and suppliers.

Elsewhere, Carrefour Italia exported Italian products worth €1.15 billion in 2023, up 44% from €800 million three years ago, according to CEO Christophe Rabatel.

Speaking during the 'Carrefour for Made in Italy' event in Assago (Milan), Rabatel attributed this growth to the retailer's collaboration with Italian agricultural suppliers and Coldiretti.