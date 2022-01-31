Colruyt Group Acquires Industrial Bakery Roelandt Group

Belgium’s Colruyt Group has acquired a 100% stake in industrial bakery firm Roelandt Group, making bread production an integral part of its operations.

The investment will see the retailer bring the entire bread value chain under its own management, in a new division – Fine Food Bread – within Colruyt Group.

Located in Zele and Lokeren, the division will manage the entire supply chain and quality control of bread and pastries, and make room for further investment in product innovation.

The acquisition also strengthens Colruyt Group’s Belgian connections and highlights the importance of focusing on and investing in local production, the retailer added.

Background

Since 2012, Colruyt Group and Roelandt Group have been investing in a joint activity under the name of Roecol.

Nearly a hundred years ago, founder Franz Colruyt delivered bread to customers, and to this day it continues to play an important role in the shopping basket.

Roelandt Group is a Belgian family business, having been run by the Roelandt family for several generations.

It is active in the production and sales of fresh, part-baked and frozen bread, sandwiches and pastries.

It offers its products to a wide range of B2B customers, including schools, bake-off bakeries, and national and international wholesalers and distributors.

Roelandt’s fresh products are delivered mainly in Belgium, while part-baked and frozen products are delivered throughout Western Europe.

