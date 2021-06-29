ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coop Netherlands To Improve Fresh Meat Sustainability Standards

Published on Jun 29 2021 6:59 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: animal welfare / Coop Netherlands / Beter Leven

Coop Netherlands To Improve Fresh Meat Sustainability Standards

Coop Netherlands has pledged to switch to fresh meat with at least one star on the Beter Leven quality mark within two years.

The move is part of the retailer's attempts to improve its sustainability standards.

Currently, the transition to more sustainable products does not include minced meat and tartare items due to insufficient availability.

Beter Leven Quality Mark

By 2023, regular chicken, pork, and beef will be replaced by meat that follows the requirements of the Animal Protection's Beter Leven quality mark, with at least one star.

This standard ensures that the animals have more space, distraction, and opportunities to exercise natural behaviour in comparison to animals from conventional livestock farming.

Coop Netherlands is also investigating the possibility of including minced meat and tartare products as well.

In addition to making the meat range more sustainable, the retailer is also working to get vegetable alternatives to meat on the supermarket's shelves.

Sustainable Product Range

Coop Netherlands has been working on making its range more sustainable for a number of years.

In collaboration with suppliers, the retailer has expanded its range of sustainable products in the categories of meat, meat products, and eggs to include items made with attention to animal welfare and eco-friendly practices.

Jasper de Jong, head of category management at Coop Netherlands, said, "The next step is that one star of the Beter Leven quality mark is the minimum for fresh meat at Coop. As a cooperative supermarket organisation, we are aware of our role in making the meat sector in the Netherlands more sustainable.

"In our philosophy, one star of the Beter Leven quality mark is really the lower limit for the complete meat range. Where possible, we even aim for two or three stars. We are both excited and proud to express this ambition and work towards achieving this goal by 2023."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Jumbo To Switch To Free-Range Chicken With Beter Leven Quality Mark In 2023

Jumbo To Switch To Free-Range Chicken With Beter Leven Quality Mark In 2023
Migros Adds Sustainability Scale To Own-Brand Products

Migros Adds Sustainability Scale To Own-Brand Products
Lidl Switzerland Adds Animal Welfare Rating To Meat Packaging

Lidl Switzerland Adds Animal Welfare Rating To Meat Packaging
Waitrose Introduces App To Monitor Farm Animal Happiness

Waitrose Introduces App To Monitor Farm Animal Happiness
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Emmi Invests In New Dairy At Emmen Site Fri, 25 Jun 2021

Emmi Invests In New Dairy At Emmen Site
Dairy Firm Ornua Welcomes Five-Year Suspension Of Tariffs Thu, 17 Jun 2021

Dairy Firm Ornua Welcomes Five-Year Suspension Of Tariffs
Caprabo To Switch To Local Eggs From Cage-Free Hens Wed, 16 Jun 2021

Caprabo To Switch To Local Eggs From Cage-Free Hens
Greenyard Sees ’Solid' Sales Growth In FY 2020/21 Tue, 15 Jun 2021

Greenyard Sees ’Solid' Sales Growth In FY 2020/21
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN