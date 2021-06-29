Coop Netherlands To Improve Fresh Meat Sustainability Standards

Published on Jun 29 2021 6:59 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: animal welfare / Coop Netherlands / Beter Leven

Coop Netherlands has pledged to switch to fresh meat with at least one star on the Beter Leven quality mark within two years.

The move is part of the retailer's attempts to improve its sustainability standards.

Currently, the transition to more sustainable products does not include minced meat and tartare items due to insufficient availability.

Beter Leven Quality Mark

By 2023, regular chicken, pork, and beef will be replaced by meat that follows the requirements of the Animal Protection's Beter Leven quality mark, with at least one star.

This standard ensures that the animals have more space, distraction, and opportunities to exercise natural behaviour in comparison to animals from conventional livestock farming.

Coop Netherlands is also investigating the possibility of including minced meat and tartare products as well.

In addition to making the meat range more sustainable, the retailer is also working to get vegetable alternatives to meat on the supermarket's shelves.

Sustainable Product Range

Coop Netherlands has been working on making its range more sustainable for a number of years.

In collaboration with suppliers, the retailer has expanded its range of sustainable products in the categories of meat, meat products, and eggs to include items made with attention to animal welfare and eco-friendly practices.

Jasper de Jong, head of category management at Coop Netherlands, said, "The next step is that one star of the Beter Leven quality mark is the minimum for fresh meat at Coop. As a cooperative supermarket organisation, we are aware of our role in making the meat sector in the Netherlands more sustainable.

"In our philosophy, one star of the Beter Leven quality mark is really the lower limit for the complete meat range. Where possible, we even aim for two or three stars. We are both excited and proud to express this ambition and work towards achieving this goal by 2023."

