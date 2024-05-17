52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Albert Heijn To Improve Animal Welfare Standard In Pig Supply Chain

By Dayeeta Das
Albert Heijn To Improve Animal Welfare Standard In Pig Supply Chain

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn plans to invest further in its pig supply chain to support the implementation of stricter animal welfare requirements.

From 2025, additional requirements will apply to the Beter Leven 1 Star quality mark, including more daylight in the stables and creating space for freedom of movement of animals.

The investment will see Albert Heijn helping pig farmers implement these measures to meet these additional requirements.

A premium of up to 6 euro cents per kilogram within the existing price system will apply to pig farmers with whom Albert Heijn has a long-term partnership, the retailer added.

With this investment, Albert Heijn hopes to contribute to the welfare of the pigs, support pig farmers, and the sustainability of the pig chain within the Beter voor Natuur & Boer (Better for Nature and Farmer) programme.

Ellen Bien, director of the Dierenbescherming (animal protection organisationstated, "This step by Albert Heijn is good news for animal welfare. The supermarket chain indicates that it endorses the importance of improved animal welfare and that it is prepared to pay for it. 

"This is of great importance for farmers, so that they can also recoup the necessary investments and we can thus take steps towards a better animal welfare environment. animal husbandry." 

Animal Welfare

For years, Albert Heijn has been collaborating with almost 1,200 farmers and growers in the Netherlands as part of the Beter voor Natuur & Boer (Better for Nature and Farmer) programme.

The company draws up chain-specific agreements with suppliers about the revenue model, animal welfare, nature and purchase guarantee.

Albert Heijn's own-brand pork assortment has featured the Better Life 1 Star quality mark from the Animal Protection Society since 2011.

Constantijn Ninck Blok, director of merchandising & formats at Albert Heijn, stated, "We are proud of our long-term cooperation in our pig chain and we want to maintain that. We also want to expand with new pig farmers. That is why it is important to invest in our pig chain. 

"Also because of our mission 'Making better food accessible together. For everyone. To achieve this on a lasting basis, we are continuously taking steps in our chains. We are now doing this in the field of animal welfare in our pig chain."

