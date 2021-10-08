FrieslandCampina Completes Sale Of Milk Powder Facility In Belgium

Published on Oct 8 2021 1:55 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Belgium / FrieslandCampina / manufacturing / Milk Powder

FrieslandCampina has completed the sale of its milk powder towers in Aalter, Belgium, to Royal A-ware for an undisclosed amount.

The deal, announced in December last year, will see Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. transfer the business unit to Royal A-ware on 1 November 2021.

The division will also transfer its 40 employees to Royal A-ware.

The sale is in line with the Dutch dairy giant’s strategy to improve its network further, while maintaining maximum milk processing, increased value creation and cost optimisation.

Last month, the company announced that its infant nutrition brand Friso will be available in the Netherlands again through online retailer Bol.com and Friso.nl. The online offering in the Netherlands includes Frisolac 1, Friso 2, and Friso 3.

Investment In Aalter

FrieslandCampina added that it would continue to invest in Aalter, the most important site within the company for the production of long-life dairy drinks for the European market.

The towers have the capacity to manufacture approximately 45,000 tonnes of milk powder.

The acquisition fits in with the strategy of Royal A-ware to serve customers with a broad product portfolio.

The Dutch family-owned company intends to invest in the plant in order to be able to respond to customer demand in the best possible way.

FrieslandCampina is celebrating 150 years of operations this year and to mark the occasion, the company raised the anniversary flag on 8 September at all its production locations around the world.