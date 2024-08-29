Fruit And Vegetables Sales Recover In Sweden, Study Finds

Fruit and vegetables sales in Sweden is showing signs of recovery this year after sharp declines in 2022 and 2023 as inflationary pressures weighed on consumers.

Sales of fruit and vegetables increased 3.3% year on year in the first half of 2024, according to the latest data from Dagligvaruindex Frukt och Grönt (Grocery Index Fruit and Vegetables).

The volume of fruit and vegetables sales increased by 5.1% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2023, data showed.

Mats Dalin, purchasing manager for fruit and vegetables at Coop Sweden, stated, "We are very pleased to see that our customers and members can once again prioritise buying fruit and vegetables.

"Fruit and vegetables often have a low carbon footprint, especially if you buy in season, while at the same time being good for your health."

Daily added that despite the increase, sales are lower than before 2022. "For Swedes to reach the recommended intake of 500 grams of fruit and vegetables per person, per day, continued increases are required and over a longer period," Dalin added.

The Report

The Dagligvaruindex Frukt och Grönt report includes the volume of fruit and vegetables sold in the grocery trade segment in Sweden.

It aims to help track the progress toward achieving the Swedish National Food Agency's goal of 500 grams of fruit and vegetables per person, per day.

Dalin stated, "At Coop, we will continue to have good offers on fruit and vegetables, have an inspiring range and good recipes that contain a lot of fruit and vegetables, and we will encourage people to buy products that are in season. This is the best way to help more people eat more fruit and vegetables."