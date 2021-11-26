Fruit Logistica Postponed To April 2022

Messe Berlin has announced that the 2022 edition of Fruit Logistica, one of the world's biggest fresh produce trade fairs, has been postponed until 5 to 7 April.

The trade fair was originally expected to take place from 9 to 11 February 2022.

In a statement, Messe Berlin said, 'The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is worsening the situation in many European countries. At the same time, the industry's wish to meet in person remains unwaveringly high. In light of these circumstances, Messe Berlin has decided to postpone Fruit Logistica to a point on time beyond the fourth wave.'

Exhibitors from more than 80 countries are expected at the 2022 edition of Fruit Logistica.

'Sticking To Our Goal'

"We are sticking firmly to our goal of meeting on-site again," show director Kai Mangelberger explained. "We expect that the situation will begin to alleviate in February due to the precautionary measures being taken.

"The new dates make it possible to hold a Fruit Logistica that will pay off for our international guests and presenters. We look forward to hosting people from around the world once more under better circumstances."

At the last hosting of Fruit Logistica, in 2020, more than 3,300 exhibitors from 91 countries took part, while trade visitors hailed from 135 countries.

Earlier this month, Fruit Logistica confirmed that only fully vaccinated or recovered participants will be allowed to enter the trade fair, in line with current government regulations.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.