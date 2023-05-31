How Restaurants Can Cater To The New Generation Of Customer

Healthy Food Asia recently launched the fourth instalment of its popular Healthy Food Talk series, featuring a dynamic networking event and thought-provoking discussion on the topic ‘How Restaurants Can Serve the New Generation of Customer Demand’.

The event was presented by Tor Penguin (Tor Thanapob Vongchinsri), a renowned Thai food influencer, and took place on 12 May 2023, at Canes Vegan, a leading casual-dining restaurant in Bangkok.

Dialogue And Innovation

The Healthy Food Talk series aims to foster dialogue and inspire innovation within the food industry, particularly in the realm of healthy and sustainable food choices.

Vongchinsri, an influential figure on the Thai food scene, brought his unique insights and experiences to the forefront, as he shared valuable perspectives on how restaurants can adapt and thrive in the face of changing customer preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meatly

The event was sponsored by Meatly, a leading provider of high-quality sustainable meat alternatives.

Meatly’s support ensured that this event could reach a wide audience and continue to drive positive change within the restaurant industry.

‘New Ecosystem’

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the SME world, we are considered small fish in the ocean, which puts us at a disadvantage in the market,” said Vongchinsri. “You don’t have to immediately turn yourself into a big fish to meet the demands of the market and capture all of the customers.

“What we could do instead is gather a group of small fish and turn ourselves into a large group of small fish, to create a new ecosystem.”

Healthy Food Asia 2023 Exhibition

In conjunction with Healthy Food Talk #4, Healthy Food Asia has extended an invitation to the upcoming Healthy Food Asia 2023 exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This event is the only dedicated food exhibition in the region that covers a wide range of healthy, organic, vegan, plant-based, functional and free-from food options.

Register Now

Importers, traders, retailers, and other distribution channels from the ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) and Asia-Pacific countries are invited to attend on 5 and 6 July 2023.

Healthy Food Asia 2023 will take place at the Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested participants can pre-register now, at healthyfoodasia.com/pre-booking, and explore the business-matching programme at healthy-food-asia-2023.b2match.io.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.