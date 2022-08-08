Kaufland Celebrates Two Years Of Collaboration With Demeter

German retailer Kaufland is celebrating two years of association with biodynamic agriculture group Demeter.

As a member of the Demeter Association, the retailer not only constantly expands its Demeter range, but also supports biodynamic farming projects.

Two-Year Cooperation

Kaufland has been cooperating with Demeter manufacturers and producers since October 2018, and the company became a member of the association two years ago.

For members of the oldest organic association in Germany, particularly strict guidelines apply in the sense of biodynamic agriculture, which go far beyond the minimum standards of the EU organic seal.

Demeter producers see their farm as a living organism on which soil, plants, animals, climate, and people interact, where the ideal aim of a circular economy is cultivated, resulting in a particularly sustainable form of cultivation.

“For us, the partnership with Demeter has been a partnership of equals from the start. Both Kaufland and Demeter are concerned with the appreciation of food, responsible production conditions, and more species-appropriate husbandry conditions," said Artur Findling, managing director of purchasing organic food at Kaufland.

"With a wide selection of Demeter products, we give our customers the opportunity to choose organic products with particularly high quality standards," added Findling. Read More: Kaufland Opens Sustainable Greenhouse In Germany Demeter Range In Kaufland Currently, Kaufland offers more than 250 Demeter items and it is expanding its range. These include fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, baby food, juices, spreads, pasta, and open-root seeds, which are offered according to seasonal availability. Since 2020, selected Kaufland branches have been offering Demeter veal from cow-based calf rearing. The meat comes from the 'Bruderkalb Initiative', launched jointly by the retailer and organic farmers from the Hohenlohe region. The calves are raised by their mothers or a foster mother, which is not the norm in dairy farming.