Kaufland Opens Sustainable Greenhouse In Germany

Retailer Kaufland has opened what it claims to be one of the 'most modern and sustainable' greenhouses in Germany.

The German chain is looking to focus on more locally-grown produce due to supply chain issues.

Kaufland Greenhouse

In the new Kaufland greenhouse, strawberries, tomatoes, and peppers are grown and harvested all year round on an area the size of 22 football pitches.

Some of the electricity and heat required for this is already being covered almost exclusively by renewable energy, with plans to move to 100% in the near future.

A wide variety of tomatoes, such as vine tomatoes, beefsteak tomatoes, cocktail vine tomatoes, cherry vine tomatoes, mini roma tomatoes, and mini Roma vine tomatoes will be grown and harvested for Kaufland throughout the year.

Other crops include sweet peppers between March and November.

In addition to spring and late summer, the new greenhouse will supply strawberries from Bavaria between October and December.

Stefan Lukes, managing director of purchasing fruit and vegetables at Kaufland, said, "With the greenhouse, we can also offer tomatoes, peppers, and strawberries from Germany with a particularly aromatic taste and maximum freshness in our branches during the winter months.

"By growing in Germany, we save time and distance, which has a very positive effect on the freshness. The vegetables get from the field to our stores much faster, it usually takes less than 24 hours."

On peak days, up to 30 tonnes of tomatoes, 15 tonnes of peppers, and up to six tons of strawberries are harvested and delivered fresh to Kaufland branches throughout Germany within a few hours due to short transport routes.

Read More: Kaufland Commits To Local Sourcing For Own Brand Milk

Harvesting Methods

For the best possible freshness and quality, the cultivation and harvesting work is carried out by hand.

A doctor of entomology and her scouting team check the plants for pests every day, the retailer added.

Pests are combated with beneficial insects, such as assassin bugs, parasitic wasps, and ladybirds.

Bumblebees and bees from a local apiary are used for optimal pollination of the plants.