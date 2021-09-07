Kaufland Slovakia To Distribute Fresh Fruits In Primary Schools

Published on Sep 7 2021 11:58 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Slovakia / health / Kaufland / Nutrition / Fresh Headers project

Kaufland Slovakia will distribute fresh fruit and vegetables in primary schools as part of the third edition of the Fresh Headers project.

The initiative will see the retailer distribute up to 2,900 kilograms of fruit or vegetables per week in the country.

Throughout the school year, the retailer will donate different types of fruit and vegetables on Tuesdays, including bananas, apples, mandarins, peaches, persimmons, grapes, kiwi, and sweet carrots cucumbers.

'Successful And Popular' Project

Kaufland Slovakia spokesperson, Lucia Vargová, "We are very pleased that the project is successful and popular. I hope that everyone involved will enjoy it as much as last year's participants and that we will once again get more children to eat fruit and vegetables.

"In fact, according to the experience of the teachers from the previous year, many children have increased their fruit and vegetable intake for snacks. In total, we are donating more than 120,000 kg of fruit and vegetables."

Kaufland is bringing the Fresh Headers project to 258 primary schools this year in a bid to encourage children to eat healthily and diversify their menus.

Healthy Diet

In addition to family, schools significantly influence students' habits and can be instrumental in developing a positive approach towards a healthy diet, the retailer noted.

According to nutritionist Katarína Babinská, children need enough energy to concentrate on their studies, and this is provided by a properly designed meal, which also includes snacks.

"Fruits or vegetables are an obvious part of the snack, as they are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre," she added and continued, "The sweet taste of fruit is more appealing to a child, but vegetables are a better source of calcium, iron and folic acid. It is one of the low-calorie foods, which is an advantage for children who sit a lot and tend to gain weight."