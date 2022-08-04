Kaufland To Expand German-Origin Eggs Offering

German retailer Kaufland has announced that it plans to increase the share of German-origin eggs across its store network as part of a wider regionality movement.

The chain already relies heavily on German producers for meat, sausages, fruit, vegetables, and dairy products.

German Eggs

Currently, more than 70% of the retailer's egg assortment is of German origin. This includes fresh eggs as well as cooked eggs.

By stocking German eggs, Kaufland supports German agriculture, promotes regional jobs, and also protects the environment through shorter transport routes, the retailer noted.

Stefan Rauschen, managing director of fresh produce purchasing at Kaufland, said, "As a food retailer, we are aware of our responsibility towards agriculture and our customers. Our support therefore starts directly at our strongest lever: our product range. We are increasingly offering our customers agricultural products of German origin in all areas.

"The majority of our eggs already come from Germany, and our stores are also supplied directly with eggs from the local area by over 100 regional suppliers. This means that our customers can not only choose from a wide range of high-quality, local products, but also support German agriculture at the same time."

German Produce In Kaufland

Regionality has always been an important factor for Kaufland and its assortment focuses on products from domestic agriculture.

For example, the company sources more than half of the sausage products, sold under its K-Classic brand, from German farms.

This applies to both self-service sausage products and those sold at the service counters, Kaufland noted.

To emphasise the presence of German products, Kaufland has introduced the 'Quality from Germany' seal for more than 200 fruit and vegetable items and more than 250 private-label products produced in Germany.

The seal makes it easier for customers to find their way around the shelves and makes an important contribution to the recognisability of domestic agricultural products, thus indirectly supporting farmers in Germany.

