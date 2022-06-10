Kaufland Switches To Fresh Pork Of German Origin

Kaufland has announced that all fresh pork sourced by the company from level 2 husbandry as well as all meat and sausage products of the K-Wertschatze own brand in level 3 husbandry are now of German origin.

Commenting on the initiative, Stefan Rauschen, managing director of fresh produce said, “As a company, we are consistently committed to sustainable German agriculture.

"With the premature conversion of our pork range to German origin, we have sent a clear signal: We stand by quality from Germany and support German farmers, especially German pig and piglet fatteners, also with our range design.”

Kaufland noted that it creates regional jobs, protects the environment through short transport routes and supports German agriculture.

'Structural Change'

Rauschen added, "A structural change in the situation of German farmers can only succeed together and with measures in various areas. We will therefore continue to assume our responsibility in the future to promote improvements for German agriculture."

Last year, Kaufland announced its plans to source all of its fresh pork from Germany by the end of 2022.

It introduced the 'Qualität aus Deutschland' ('quality from Germany') seal for fruit, vegetables, meat products and more than 250 other private-label products made in Germany. The seal is printed on packaging and shelf price labels.

Earlier this week, the German retailer announced plans to expand its cooperation with German farmers by committing to local origin for all its private label milk brands. [Photo courtesy: © Kaufland]

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.