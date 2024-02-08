La Doria: A Transformative Force In The Food Industry

La Doria S.p.A, a transformative force in the food industry, originated as a family business dedicated to the art of tomato processing. It is now controlled by Amalfi Invest S.p.A.

Headquartered in Angri (Salerno, Italy), La Doria specialises in the vegetable-canning sector, particularly in the production of tomato derivatives, ready-made sauces, canned pulses, juices, and fruit drinks.

Presently, La Doria is Europe’s leading producer of canned pulses, peeled tomatoes and tomato pulp in the retail sector, and one of Italy’s leading producers of fruit juices and drinks.

The company is also Europe’s leading producer of private-label ready-made sauces.

As a supplier to major retail and discount chains around the world, La Doria stands out as a group that is primarily dedicated to the production of private labels. In fact, more than 97% of the group’s turnover is generated in this segment.

The group currently operates six production plants: three in the province of Salerno (Angri, Fisciano and Sarno), one in Faenza (Ravenna), one in Lavello (Potenza), and one in Parma.

The international market is the most important sales channel for La Doria, accounting for over 80% of its turnover.

The company has significant market shares in the UK, Germany, the rest of Europe, Australia and Japan.

La Doria’s business model is based on the synergy between values considered inalienable – legality, ethics, transparency, respect for human rights, respect for the environment and development of the territory – and the financial stability of the group.

Sustainable Practices

The company has made a concrete and firm commitment to operate with respect for people and the environment at all stages of the production and distribution chain.

The responsible management of energy resources, the reduction and recycling of waste, and the sustainability of packaging are some of the main guidelines followed by the group in terms of environmental sustainability.

A firm believer in responsible supply chain management, La Doria has implemented a series of measures aimed at promoting fair working conditions and the rights of workers involved in harvesting, in conjunction with growers’ organisations.

The company also offers initiatives to promote young people’s right to education and training, and their integration into the labour market, as well as projects to regenerate the area and promote social welfare.

The group also contributes to the growth of the local economy by using a high percentage of suppliers operating in the south of Italy.

For more information, visit www.gruppoladoria.it.

This article was written in partnership with La Doria.