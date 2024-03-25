52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Fresh Produce

Lactalis Agrees To Acquire Portugal's Sequeira & Sequeira

By Dayeeta Das
Dairy group Lactalis has agreed to acquire Portuguese food company Sequeira & Sequeira, according to media reports.

Sequeira & Sequeira is operated by partners and brothers José and António Sequeira, whose father founded the business in 1986.

The acquisition is a "recognition of the great commitment of the workers at Sequeira & Sequeira and Lacticínios do Paiva, as well as the exceptional quality of their operations and products," the report said, quoting the José and António Sequeira.

The agri-food company is hopeful that Lactalis will explore growth opportunities for Sequeira & Sequeira and develop it further.

The deal also includes Lacticínios do Paiva, its factory in Lamego, and all its other businesses and activities.

Lacticínios do Paiva

In 1992, Sequeira & Sequeira acquired Lacticínios do Paiva, a maker of various types of cheese since 1933 under the Paiva brand.

Since the acquisition, the company went from strength to strength, growing from a regional company to one of the leading independent cheese producers in Portugal and commencing international distribution in Cape Verde and Mozambique in 2008.

“We are delighted with the integration of these two family-based businesses that share the same values”, the report quoted Lactalis Portugal general director, Miguel Romão.

Lactalis will integrate 270 employees of Sequeira & Sequeira in Portugal, subject to certain conditions. Currently, the dairy giant has around 450 people working in the country.

Last year, the Canadian arm of the French dairy group entered into a long-term lease for a new distribution centre in Oshawa, Ontario. The new facility will focus on the production of cheese and table spreads for Lactalis Canada.

