Makro Portugal Adds New Fish SKU To Boost Local Product Assortment

Makro Portugal is boosting its assortment of local products with the launch of Portuguese turbot under the ‘Metro Chef’ private-label brand.

Originating from Mira, with the breeding site being in a classified Natura 2000 area, the turbot is produced in accordance with the strict requirements of Globalg.A.P. and its processing takes place, on the same site, in a factory certified by IFS Food.

Each fish is traceable via the GGN and QRC label managed by the internal traceability system, PIER, which shares basic information as well as dynamic information and the history of the products.

Rich In Nutrients

According to the cash-and-carry banner, the Portuguese turbot is rich in nutrients, with the fillet containing at least 19% protein fat and less than 7% fat.

This flatfish species is now available in all ten Makro stores across Portugal, the retailer noted.

According to the category manager for fresh fish at Makro Portugal, Silvia Afonso, the new product "not only adds value to fish and national production, but also allows us to add value to our own brand", enabling "us to present an assortment offer increasingly specialised and targeted to the demand of our customers."

Parent company Metro AG has posted year-on-year sales growth of 27.2% on a local currency basis, to €7.9 billion, in the third quarter of its financial year.

The company attributed its good performance to the implementation of the sCore strategy, as well as rising inflation and growth in the HoReCa segment.

