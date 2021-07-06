ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

M&S Introduces 25p Banana Bundles To Reduce Food Waste

Published on Jul 6 2021 12:59 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Marks and Spencer / M&amp;S / food waste / Bananas / 'Go Bananas' / home baking

M&S Introduces 25p Banana Bundles To Reduce Food Waste

UK retailer Marks & Spencer has introduced a new banana waste reduction scheme across all stores across England.

The scheme allows customers to take home a cardboard bag of extra ripe bananas at a great value, minimising the amount of unsold food in stores.

'Go Bananas'

The 'Go Bananas' bag contains at least three ready-to-eat bananas for 25p along with two recipes for families, including vegan banana muffins and banana bread.

The 'Go Bananas' bag is being rolled out to all stores in England after a successful trial period.

Marks & Spencer tested the bags at 10 stores and received a great response from local customers, selling a total of around 6,800 banana bags, or the equivalent of saving 18,000 loose bananas from ending up in food waste bins.

Bananas: 'Most Wasted Produce'

Pippa Masters, fruit buyer at Marks & Spencer, commented, "Bananas are among the most wasted produce at supermarkets as customers typically like to buy spotless yellow bananas to ripen at home, so we're excited to be extending our Go Bananas bags to more M&S stores, and further reduce food waste by offering bananas that are absolutely perfect for baking – and at a great value."

Masters also highlighted the increased use of bananas in baking and added, "Home baking has seen a huge rise over the last year, with banana bread becoming the ultimate zeitgeist bake and a favourite for families."

Advertisement

"Our Go Bananas bags are helping us to become more relevant, more often for customers who are looking to enjoy baking tasty and convenient food at home," she added.

Reduce Food Waste

M&S has committed to reducing its food waste by 50% before 2030.

In addition to the Go Bananas initiative, the retailer's other efforts include a nationwide surplus food redistribution scheme in collaboration with award-winning platform Neighbourly, which connects all its stores with local food charities.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Ferrero Achieves WWF Recognition For Palm Oil Sustainability

Ferrero Achieves WWF Recognition For Palm Oil Sustainability
Marks & Spencer Introduces Discounts For Customers With Reusable Containers

Marks & Spencer Introduces Discounts For Customers With Reusable Containers
Marks & Spencer Identifies Next 17 Stores To Close

Marks & Spencer Identifies Next 17 Stores To Close
King's Arrival 'Another Piece Of The M&S Management Jigsaw': Analyst

King's Arrival 'Another Piece Of The M&S Management Jigsaw': Analyst
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Retailers, Wholesalers Sign 'Farm To Fork' Code Of Conduct Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Retailers, Wholesalers Sign 'Farm To Fork' Code Of Conduct
Dole Plc To Return To US Stock Market Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Dole Plc To Return To US Stock Market
Contronics Dry Misting Celebrates 40 Years Of Impact Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Contronics Dry Misting Celebrates 40 Years Of Impact
Caprabo Forecasts 25% Increase In Tomato Sales Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Caprabo Forecasts 25% Increase In Tomato Sales
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN