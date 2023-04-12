M&S Food Extends Its 'Price Lock' Initiative Until Summer

Marks & Spencer has extended its initiative to lock the prices of more than 100 popular food products until summer of this year.

The extension will see the prices of products benchmarked against key competitors to guarantee the best value for customers, the British retailer said.

Everyday Staples

The refreshed price locked list includes fresh produce such as British white mushrooms (300g – £1), Select Farms easy peeler satsumas (750g - £2) and Granny Smith apples (four for £2), cupboard go-to medium egg noodles (250g - £1.15) and family essential washing up liquid (£1).

M&S’ price locked items sit alongside its existing 'Remarksable Value' range – launched in 2019 – and including over 100 everyday staples, from Vitamin-D enriched super soft wholemeal medium sliced bread (800g – 85p) to line-caught tuna chunks in spring water (160g - £1.10) and corn flakes (500g – 85p).

Remarksable Range

"Customers shopping our Remarksable products can be confident each is price benchmarked against key competitors but still sourced to the highest standards. We’ll never compromise on that," said Alex Freudmann, managing director at M&S Food.

“Customers are also looking to M&S to help make those family meals together more special, and more affordable. Our dine-in is all about that – restaurant quality food at a fraction of the price."

The announcement comes after M&S’ latest Family Matters Index revealed that 61% of families in the UK have cut back on eating out since the start of the year, with 58% also scaling back on takeaways.

