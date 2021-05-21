Salling Group Reduces Food Waste With Apeel Technology

Published on May 21 2021 8:38 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Avocados / Fruit and Veg / Bilka / Fotex / Salling Group / World News / Apeel

Denmark's Salling Group has reduced food waste in its avocados segment by two thirds (66%) through the rollout of 'Apeel' technology.

The group, which operates the Bilka and føtex chains, among others, was the first retail company in Denmark to launch a nationwide test of Apeel a year ago.

The group said sales have increased as a result of the trial period and food waste has been reduced.

How It Works

Apeel, which has also been rolled out at retailers such as Germany's Edeka, is a coating made from plants that is added to the surface of certain foods, so that it keeps fresh for a longer time.

Specifically, Apeel is made from elements of pulp, peels, and seeds from both vegetables and fruits, which help retain moisture and keep the oxygen out at the same time, so the shelf life is extended.

Stephan Bruhn, purchasing manager, fruit and vegetables at Salling Group, said "We had high expectations for the new technology, and we are of course happy with the result, but also surprised. The new technology extends the quality, resilience and not least the durability, and it benefits us, because we have great ambitions to reduce our total food waste.

"It is very much of benefit for those consumers, who will, in future, throw away less fruit and vegetables. The technology must also be used on other products."

Further Use

Avocados were the first test product and now Apeel avocados are a regular part of the range in Bilka and føtex.

Salling Group is now ready to use the technology on even more fruits and vegetables, with Braun saying "it is also only natural that we now get ready to spread the technology to even more fruit and vegetables," as a result of customer satisfaction with the product.

The retail group will utilise Apeel as another method of combatting food waste in its stores, with the group reducing its total food waste percentage by 44% since 2015.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.