UK Retailers Impose Purchase Limits On Certain Fresh Produce Items

British supermarket group Asda has imposed customer purchase limits on eight lines of vegetables and fruit due to 'sourcing challenges' for products grown in southern Spain and north Africa.

Asda has introduced a three pack limit for purchases of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

'Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa,' an Asda spokesperson said.

'We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for.'

All of Britain's major supermarkets have been hit by the supply issues that stem from disrupted harvests in southern Europe and north Africa caused by unhelpful weather.

Read More: Britain, Ireland Facing Tomato Shortage After Overseas Harvests Disrupted

The British Retail Consortium, which represents all the big grocers, expects the supply disruption to last a few weeks.

Elsewhere, Morrisons said it would impose customer purchase limits on four salad vegetables from Wednesday after supplies were hit by disrupted harvests in southern Europe and north Africa.

Morrisons will be introducing caps of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers, it said.

Meanwhile, the head of the National Farmers Union said that Britain should provide more support to growers of salad ingredients with production expected to fall to the lowest level since records began as high energy costs bite.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.