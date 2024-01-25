AmFiniti Recycled Content Advances The Circularity Of Packaging

The drive for more sustainable packaging has never been more urgent.

Brands and retailers are facing increasing pressure from both consumers and governments to make improvements.

This is why many are now incorporating recycled content into their packaging.

Doing so minimises the use of virgin resources and meets sustainability commitments, while decreasing plastic tax and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees in many European countries.

Amcor’s new AmFiniti™ recycled-content portfolio delivers the full breadth of mechanically and chemically recycled material solutions, to fit different packaging needs.

“We’re proud to be part of the effort to bring the circular economy closer, at a time when reducing use of virgin resources is vital,” says Gerald Rebitzer, director of sustainability, Amcor Flexibles EMEA.

“With AmFiniti™ recycled content, brands can confidently embrace more sustainable packaging without having to sacrifice on quality or machine efficiency,” Rebitzer added.

Staying Ahead Of Changing Demands And Regulations

By creating packaging with recycled content, brands can prepare for the EU’s upcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive.

Amcor offers recycled materials that meet strict European requirements for food contact and healthcare packaging, as well as materials for non-contact-sensitive packaging, such as that of household cleaning products.

Switching to recycled content also helps to meet evolving expectations, with 34% of consumers saying that the use of recycled materials would positively influence their purchasing decisions.

In addition, brands can make this switch on current packing lines with minimal disruption – and no compromise on aesthetic appeal.

A New Era For A Better Future

In 2018, Amcor was the first global packaging company to pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, and to increase its use of recycled content.

Today, 90% of the company’s global portfolio offers options that align with its pledge and commitments.

The launch of AmFiniti™ recycled content marks another positive step on this journey.

Embracing a circular economy is no longer a choice – it’s a central part of a more sustainable future.

AmFiniti™ recycled content is available today, for brands and retailers to integrate into their packaging sustainability strategy.

For more information, visit www.amcor.com.

This article was written in partnership with Amcor.