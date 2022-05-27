Ardagh Group Invests In Brazil Facility

Ardagh Group has announced that its first sustainable glass production and packaging facility in Brazil will be located in Juiz de Fora, in the southeast of the country, alongside a new multi-line beverage can manufacturing facility being built by Ardagh's 75%-owned subsidiary, Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP).

Production of sustainable glass is anticipated to start in the primary half of 2024.

Once operational, the facility will create 300 jobs and supply aluminium beverage cans to Brazilian customers, complementing AMP’s existing three plants in Jacareí (SP), Alagoinhas (BA) and Manaus (AM).

Ardagh, which operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, said that its robust focus on sustainability and the development of its environment and social governance targets will underpin each new investment, adding that the new Brazil operation will probably be among its most environmentally-friendly amenities.

The company also added that its presence in Brazil will consist of five production facilities, which will employ more than 1,650 people.

'Multi-Year Investment Programme'

Commenting, Paul Coulson, chairman and CEO of Ardagh said, “These important investments form part of Ardagh’s multi-year business growth investment program and support the growth plans of leading brand-owners. Since the Group’s entry into the Brazilian beverage can market in 2016, we have consistently invested to grow our business.

"Following completion of these two investments in Minas Gerais, Ardagh will provide sustainable metal and glass packaging under long-term contracts to our customers in each of Europe, North America and Brazil, as well as sustainable glass packaging in Africa”.

