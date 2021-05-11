Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles

Published on May 11 2021 9:29 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: private label / Sustainability / Environment / Carrefour Polska / World News / Plastic Reduction

Carrefour Polska has announced that it has reduced the use of plastic in the packaging of many of its private-label products.

The retailer has reduced the weight of plastic in private-label water bottles and scaled down the amount of plastic packaging used in other own-label products.

The move has resulted in removing 3.2 tonnes of plastics from its operations. Last year, the supermarket chain reduced plastic use by 15 tonnes as part of a broader packaging policy.

Food Transformation Strategy