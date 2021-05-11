Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles
Published on May 11 2021
Carrefour Polska has announced that it has reduced the use of plastic in the packaging of many of its private-label products.
The retailer has reduced the weight of plastic in private-label water bottles and scaled down the amount of plastic packaging used in other own-label products.
The move has resulted in removing 3.2 tonnes of plastics from its operations. Last year, the supermarket chain reduced plastic use by 15 tonnes as part of a broader packaging policy.
Food Transformation Strategy
The company described it as 'the next step' in its Food Transformation strategy, which is aimed at reducing the amount of plastic used in its operations, contributing to reductions in packaging waste.
Carrefour also aims to bring awareness in the field of environmental protection and the need to segregate waste.
Last year, the retail giant reduced the overall weight of private-label packaging by as much as 20.5 tonnes.
The retailer has pledged to reduce the weight of private-label packaging by 300 tonnes and make 100% of private-label packaging recyclable or compostable by 2025.
Barbara Kowalska, director of quality and sustainable development department at Carrefour Polska, said, "Carrefour in all its activities takes into account the issues of caring for the surrounding environment.
"It manifests itself in the constant introduction of solutions aimed at protecting the ecosystem. This also applies to minimising the negative effects of civilisation, such as the use of plastics in production."
Protecting The Environment
Carrefour said in a statement that reducing the packaging weight of private label bottles is a 'crucial step' in protecting the environment.
"Our observations show that our clients have a very positive attitude to all activities, thanks to which we not only protect the environment in which we live, but also act for the future and the safety of future generations," added Kowalska.
Reduced weight bottles are slightly softer and they are also lighter, which is important for the convenience and comfort of consumers during everyday shopping.
Due to the thinner and softer walls, it is also easier to crush the bottle before throwing it into the plastic waste container, the retailer added.
