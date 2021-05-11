ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles

Published on May 11 2021 9:29 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: private label / Sustainability / Environment / Carrefour Polska / World News / Plastic Reduction

Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles

Carrefour Polska has announced that it has reduced the use of plastic in the packaging of many of its private-label products.

The retailer has reduced the weight of plastic in private-label water bottles and scaled down the amount of plastic packaging used in other own-label products.

The move has resulted in removing 3.2 tonnes of plastics from its operations. Last year, the supermarket chain reduced plastic use by 15 tonnes as part of a broader packaging policy.

Food Transformation Strategy

The company described it as 'the next step' in its Food Transformation strategy, which is aimed at reducing the amount of plastic used in its operations, contributing to reductions in packaging waste.

Carrefour also aims to bring awareness in the field of environmental protection and the need to segregate waste.

Last year, the retail giant reduced the overall weight of private-label packaging by as much as 20.5 tonnes.

The retailer has pledged to reduce the weight of private-label packaging by 300 tonnes and make 100% of private-label packaging recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Barbara Kowalska, director of quality and sustainable development department at Carrefour Polska, said, "Carrefour in all its activities takes into account the issues of caring for the surrounding environment.

"It manifests itself in the constant introduction of solutions aimed at protecting the ecosystem. This also applies to minimising the negative effects of civilisation, such as the use of plastics in production."

Protecting The Environment

Carrefour said in a statement that reducing the packaging weight of private label bottles is a 'crucial step' in protecting the environment.

"Our observations show that our clients have a very positive attitude to all activities, thanks to which we not only protect the environment in which we live, but also act for the future and the safety of future generations," added Kowalska.

Reduced weight bottles are slightly softer and they are also lighter, which is important for the convenience and comfort of consumers during everyday shopping.

Due to the thinner and softer walls, it is also easier to crush the bottle before throwing it into the plastic waste container, the retailer added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Portuguese Shoppers Increase Visits To Supermarkets But Buy Less

Portuguese Shoppers Increase Visits To Supermarkets But Buy Less
Coop Netherlands To Redesign Private-Label Packaging

Coop Netherlands To Redesign Private-Label Packaging
Private Label Penetration Remains High Despite Pandemic, Says PLMA

Private Label Penetration Remains High Despite Pandemic, Says PLMA
Continente Expands 'Savings Pack' Range

Continente Expands 'Savings Pack' Range
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Tesco Removes 50m Plastic Pieces From Beer, Cider Packaging Tue, 11 May 2021

Tesco Removes 50m Plastic Pieces From Beer, Cider Packaging
Refresco Posts Growth In Net Profit In First Quarter Mon, 10 May 2021

Refresco Posts Growth In Net Profit In First Quarter
Selex Opts For SormaPeel Packing For Fruit And Vegetables Fri, 7 May 2021

Selex Opts For SormaPeel Packing For Fruit And Vegetables
SIG Sees Like-For-Like Revenue Up In First Quarter Tue, 4 May 2021

SIG Sees Like-For-Like Revenue Up In First Quarter
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN