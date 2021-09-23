Continente Introduces Sustainable Packaging For Exclusive Coffee Range

Published on Sep 23 2021 9:25 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Coffee / Portugal / Continente / Sustainability / Packaging / Coffee Machines

Portuguese retailer Continente has introduced a more compact and 100% recyclable cardboard packaging for its exclusive coffee range.

The initiative will allow the retailer to remove 26 tonnes of plastic from its operations per year.

Continente replaced around 3.5 million coffee containers made of non-recyclable multi-material bags (plastic and aluminium) in the range with cardboard packaging sourced from responsibly managed forests.

In addition, the new product packaging is more compact, reducing the amount of raw material needed and the carbon footprint, as it allows transportation of more capsules per trip.

Coffee Capsules

Continente coffee capsules, compatible with the brand's exclusive system coffee machine, are available in nine different varieties: Decaffeinato, Intenso Decaffeinato, Leggero, Originale, Classico, Fortezza, with 16 capsules priced at €3.65. It also offers a set of 10 coffee capsules from Ethiopia, Colombia, and India at €2.49.

The coffee capsules have been developed in partnership with a national supplier and a coffee specialist, who create and evaluate the most blends with various intensities and flavours that cater to the tastes of Portuguese consumers.

The exclusive coffee system was introduced in 2016 to offer customers an assortment of select coffees.

As a way of thanking customers for their continued trust, Continente recently launched a new coffee machine model for the exclusive Continente range - the Grazie system.

Featuring a modern and elegant design, the Grazie system consumes low energy, switches off automatic automatically. It is also quieter, easier to use, and offers excellent coffee at the perfect temperature.

It is available in various colours, including black, grey, navy blue, and aqua green.

