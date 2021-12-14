Continente Launches ‘Fora da Caixa’ Initiative To Improve Product Packaging

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched the ‘Fora da Caixa' (Out of the Box) initiative, which will allow customers to suggest improvements in the packaging of the retailer’s own-brand products.

Customers can submit their ideas on Continente's website Plástico Responsável (Responsible Plastics).

A jury will evaluate ideas submitted until January 17 and award product baskets to the top 10 ideas.

The winning idea, determined by the public via an online vote, will be implemented in shops and the winner will receive a Yämmi 2 XXL kitchen robot.

The ‘Fora da Caixa’ page also offers information about the measures already implemented by Continente in the packaging of products.

'Transition To A Circular Economy'

Ana Alves, commercial director of private brands at Sonae MC, said, "'Fora da Caixa' is born because we know that accelerating the transition to a circular economy in packaging is only possible with everyone's commitment and participation. We hope to receive many ideas and take them to the shops.

"In recent years we have made several changes to our packaging to reduce its weight, eliminate unnecessary materials, improve its recyclability and incorporate recycled materials; we believe that together with consumers we can make a difference."

Ana Trigo Morais, CEO of Sociedade Ponto Verde, added, "'The ‘Fora da Caixa' project brings together two absolutely current and relevant components: innovation in packaging and communication and awareness on the subject, in a close and collaborative way with citizens.

"An informed and enlightened consumer will have greater commitment and participation in packaging recycling and we believe that this Continente's initiative also stands out for its innovation and ability to mobilise for the issue of sustainability in the packaging value chain."

By 2020, Continente achieved an annual reduction in the use of virgin plastics by more than 4,200 tonnes.

In addition, the retailer has replaced 50 tonnes of plastic with low recyclability with other easier to recycle materials, such as PET, in its products.

