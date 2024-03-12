dm-drogerie markt Tests Refill Stations For dmBio Products

German retailer dm-drogerie markt is testing refill stations in select stores for ten dmBio products.

The refill stations have been set up in 15 select dm markets in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony, the company added.

The pilot project, scheduled to run up to 15 March, will allow shoppers to buy loose dmBio products, such as nuts, lentils, spelled noodles, muesli and coffee, among others.

'A Logical Next Step'

Kerstin Erbe, dm managing director responsible for product management and sustainability stated, “One of our goals at dm is to avoid packaging. Because any packaging material our customers don't take home doesn't have to be returned to the cycle. The easiest way to save on packaging is to offer our products unpackaged.

“The introduction of the dmBio filling station is therefore a logical next step with which we can gain experience in the 'unpackaged' area. In this way, we are fulfilling our customers’ wishes and enabling them to have an individual and conscious shopping experience.”

The refill stations offer loose dmBio products at the usual price, the company added.

Shoppers can bring their own containers, or use the deposit containers available at the dmBio filling station, and choose the desired quantity of products.

Last year, the German retailer teamed up with freight forwarder Amm and logistics company DSV to launch a joint pilot project for environmentally friendly delivery to dm stores in Nuremberg.

Through the joint project, the retailer aimed to gather knowledge on how logistics processes and supply chains can be made more sustainable and climate-damaging emissions avoided.