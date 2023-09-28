52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

DS Smith To Invest €13m To Upgrade Facility In Romania

By Dayeeta Das
Packaging firm DS Smith will invest over €13 million at its Ghimbav production site in Romania as part of its growth strategy in East Europe.

The investment will support DS Smith's ongoing plastic replacement projects with customers, increase capacity by over 20%, and boost productivity, the company noted.

With a continued focus on innovation, the investment will help the company differentiate its offering in the market by supporting customers to reach their environmental targets.

DS Smith aims to drive its leadership in sustainable packaging solutions across the East Europe region while creating value for our customers and partners.

'Sustainability Targets'

Reinier Schlatmann, regional managing director of DS Smith Packaging East Europe said, "With 56% of consumers actively seeking reduced plastic usage, we will be able to better support our customers with their sustainability targets and further decarbonise our operations, accelerating circular and sustainable packaging solutions."

The investment includes the installation of state-of-the-art machinery that will increase production capacity by over 20% and advanced technological capabilities, such as 7-colour HD Flexo printing and precision die-cutting.

Other additions include a steam optimisation feature to the cardboard production machine, which is expected to reduce the site’s gas consumption by 12% and cut its carbon emissions by 210 tonnes of CO2 per year.

'Significant Investment'

Christian Schmidt, managing director of DS Smith Packaging Romania said, "We’re thrilled about the significant investment which is enhancing our machinery capabilities and production capacity.

"It empowers our team to deliver innovative packaging designs, improve quality, and deliver state-of-the-art graphics."

Moreover, the installation of a new LED Lighting system – part of the group-wide rollout – will contribute to its goal to reduce carbon emissions by 46% by 2030.

DS Smith has already introduced advanced waste management technologies that reduce electricity consumption by around 10% on-site.

The company hopes to complete the project at Ghimbav by the end of 2023.

